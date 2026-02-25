Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visit
Region
- 25 February, 2026
- 12:17
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for a two-day official visit to Poland, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
During the visit, the prime minister will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after which the Armenian and Polish prime ministers will deliver statements to the media.
During the official visit, the prime minister will also meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Senate President Małgorzata Kidawa Błońska.
Pashinyan will also visit the Polish Institute of International Affairs, where he will meet with representatives of Polish think tanks.
