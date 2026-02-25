Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visit

    Region
    • 25 February, 2026
    • 12:17
    Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visit

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has departed for a two-day official visit to Poland, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    During the visit, the prime minister will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after which the Armenian and Polish prime ministers will deliver statements to the media.

    During the official visit, the prime minister will also meet with Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Senate President Małgorzata Kidawa Błońska.

    Pashinyan will also visit the Polish Institute of International Affairs, where he will meet with representatives of Polish think tanks.

    Nikol Pashinyan Poland Armenia
    Nikol Paşinyan Polşaya səfərə yola düşüb
    Пашинян отправился в Польшу с двухдневным официальным визитом

    Latest News

    13:12

    Procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship changed

    Domestic policy
    13:01
    Photo

    Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in Bucharest

    Domestic policy
    12:55

    Religious confessions in Azerbaijan issue statement on Khojaly genocide anniversary

    Religion
    12:43

    Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacy

    ICT
    12:34

    Ombudsman's 2025 report submitted to Azerbaijan's parliament

    Milli Majlis
    12:34

    Cloud solutions identified as main cybersecurity challenge in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    12:17

    Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visit

    Region
    12:16

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    12:06
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of Lankaran State Vocational Education Center

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed