The 2025 annual report of Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) has been submitted to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The document has been included in the agenda of a meeting of the parliament's Human Rights Committee scheduled for February 27.

The annual report has also been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, and the Prosecutor General.