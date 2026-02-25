Ombudsman's 2025 report submitted to Azerbaijan's parliament
Milli Majlis
- 25 February, 2026
- 12:34
The 2025 annual report of Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) has been submitted to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The document has been included in the agenda of a meeting of the parliament's Human Rights Committee scheduled for February 27.
The annual report has also been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, and the Prosecutor General.
Latest News
13:12
Procedure for determining Azerbaijani citizenship changedDomestic policy
13:01
Photo
Anniversary of Khojaly tragedy marked in BucharestDomestic policy
12:55
Religious confessions in Azerbaijan issue statement on Khojaly genocide anniversaryReligion
12:43
Azerbaijan preparing for another conference on cyber diplomacyICT
12:34
Ombudsman's 2025 report submitted to Azerbaijan's parliamentMilli Majlis
12:34
Cloud solutions identified as main cybersecurity challenge in AzerbaijanICT
12:17
Nikol Pashinyan leaves for Poland on two-day official visitRegion
12:16
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Kuwait on national holidayForeign policy
12:06
Photo