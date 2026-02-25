Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    The 2025 annual report of Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) has been submitted to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The document has been included in the agenda of a meeting of the parliament's Human Rights Committee scheduled for February 27.

    The annual report has also been sent to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, and the Prosecutor General.

    Ombudsmanın 2025-ci il üzrə məruzəsi Milli Məclisə daxil olub
    Профильный комитет ММ обсудит ежегодный отчет омбудсмена 27 февраля

