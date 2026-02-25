Cloud solutions identified as main cybersecurity challenge in Azerbaijan

Cloud solutions remain the main challenge in the cybersecurity sphere in Azerbaijan today, Tural Mammadov, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security of Azerbaijan, said at the event "Cybersecurity Legislation in Azerbaijan," Report informs.

According to him, the country still maintains a cautious approach to the use of cloud services in the public sector.

"We are still not open to cloud solutions and, in most cases, do not allow government organizations to use cloud services. Only in certain exceptional cases is this possible through a special agreement. In general, we tend to prefer on-premise solutions, that is, local infrastructure, especially in the area of ​​information security. This concerns storing data within the country and ensuring the protection of government agencies at the internal level," Mammadov emphasized.

He noted that the concept of a "splinternet"-the fragmentation of the global network-is currently being actively discussed globally.

"While we previously talked about a single global internet, today we're increasingly discussing its division. Many governments and associations, such as the European Union, are seeking to strengthen digital sovereignty. This entails storing data within their own territory, controlling DNS requests and internet exchange points to ensure autonomous operation and uninterrupted provision of digital services even in the event of sanctions, restrictions, or other crises," the deputy head added.