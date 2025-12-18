Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    UK imposes sanctions on four Russian oil companies

    Other countries
    • 18 December, 2025
    • 18:38
    UK imposes sanctions on four Russian oil companies

    The United Kingdom has updated its sanctions list to include several Russian oil and gas companies, Report informs via Russian media.

    The measures target Tatneft, Russneft, NNK-Oil, and Rusneftegaz. Trading firms Redwood Global Supply and Tejarinaft have also been added to the sanctions list.

    sanctions United Kingdom Russia
    Britaniya Rusiyanın dörd neft şirkətinə qarşı sanksiyalar tətbiq edib
    Великобритания ввела санкции против четырех нефтяных компаний РФ

    Latest News

    18:59

    Pezeshkian: Iran has no plans to develop nuclear bomb

    Region
    18:38

    UK imposes sanctions on four Russian oil companies

    Other countries
    18:30

    US public and political figures to visit Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    18:22

    Zelenskyy reports progress in peace plan talks with US

    Other countries
    18:12
    Photo

    UN Resident Coordinator holds meeting at ANAMA

    Domestic policy
    18:01
    Photo

    Uzbek delegation explores Shusha's cultural heritage

    Cultural policy
    18:00

    Azerbaijan introduces new museum fees for foreign visitors

    Tourism
    17:55

    Zelenskyy says Ukraine will cut drone production without EU funding

    Other countries
    17:48

    Ankara hosts talks on countering disinformation targeting Turkic world

    Media
    All News Feed