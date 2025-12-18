UK imposes sanctions on four Russian oil companies
Other countries
- 18 December, 2025
- 18:38
The United Kingdom has updated its sanctions list to include several Russian oil and gas companies, Report informs via Russian media.
The measures target Tatneft, Russneft, NNK-Oil, and Rusneftegaz. Trading firms Redwood Global Supply and Tejarinaft have also been added to the sanctions list.
Latest News
18:59
Pezeshkian: Iran has no plans to develop nuclear bombRegion
18:38
UK imposes sanctions on four Russian oil companiesOther countries
18:30
US public and political figures to visit AzerbaijanForeign policy
18:22
Zelenskyy reports progress in peace plan talks with USOther countries
18:12
Photo
UN Resident Coordinator holds meeting at ANAMADomestic policy
18:01
Photo
Uzbek delegation explores Shusha's cultural heritageCultural policy
18:00
Azerbaijan introduces new museum fees for foreign visitorsTourism
17:55
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will cut drone production without EU fundingOther countries
17:48