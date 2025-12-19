Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "Your Excellency,

    Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of Your Excellency's birthday.

    Under Your leadership, Azerbaijan has transformed into a modern and successful state, confidently strengthening its role and influence on the international stage, achieving important results for the country, including the restoration and consolidation of its territorial integrity.

    I highly appreciate Your personal contribution, as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to strengthening the friendship between our peoples and the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Azerbaijan, based on mutual support, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

    This partnership serves the goal of achieving just and lasting peace in the Black Sea–Caspian region, as well as the development of mutually beneficial cooperation in energy, economic and trade, humanitarian, and other spheres.

    Ukraine expresses its deep gratitude to You and the people of Azerbaijan for the solidarity and practical support provided in the context of the Russian Federation's armed aggression. In particular, humanitarian assistance aimed at ensuring the functioning of the country's energy infrastructure, participation in the reconstruction of the city of Irpin in Kyiv oblast liberated from occupation, and the restoration and rehabilitation of the health of Ukrainian children from frontline regions are highly valued.

    Your Excellency, Mr. President, allow me once again to extend my heartfelt congratulations, to wish You strong health and continued success in Your state leadership, and to wish the friendly people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity, and progress," the letter reads.

