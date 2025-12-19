Students of specialized boarding school visit Qarabag FC

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Students of Baku Specialized Secondary Boarding School No. 5 visited the football club Qarabag FC.

    According to Report, the meeting was attended by the club's General Director Emrah Çelikel, President of the Professional Football League Elkhan Samadov, head coach Gurban Gurbanov, and the club's players.

    In a warm and friendly atmosphere, Gurban Gurbanov and the players interacted with the students, answered their questions, and took photos together.

    Photo
    İnternat tipli xüsusi ümumtəhsil məktəbinin şagirdləri "Qarabağ" klubunun qonağı olublar
    Photo
    Школьники специализированного интерната побывали в гостях у ФК "Карабах"

