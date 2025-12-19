Students of specialized boarding school visit Qarabag FC
Football
19 December, 2025
- 18:39
Students of Baku Specialized Secondary Boarding School No. 5 visited the football club Qarabag FC.
According to Report, the meeting was attended by the club's General Director Emrah Çelikel, President of the Professional Football League Elkhan Samadov, head coach Gurban Gurbanov, and the club's players.
In a warm and friendly atmosphere, Gurban Gurbanov and the players interacted with the students, answered their questions, and took photos together.
