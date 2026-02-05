Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    US delegation arrives in Armenia within TRIPP project

    Region
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 11:50
    A team from the American engineering and consulting firm AECOM arrived in Armenia to begin site studies for the TRIPP (Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity) project, according to the US Embassy in Armenia, Report informs via Armenian media.

    The work will include preparing feasibility studies and proposals for the construction of railways and other infrastructure, aimed at supporting Armenia's long-term economic growth, developing transport infrastructure, and fostering regional integration.

    ABŞ nümayəndə heyəti TRIPP layihəsi çərçivəsində Ermənistana gedib
    Делегация США прибыла в Армению для разработки ТЭО в рамках проекта TRIPP

