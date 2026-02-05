Azerbaijani, Georgian, Serbian and UAE ministers discuss co-op in education

Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev held discussions on cooperation with his counterparts from Georgia, Serbia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the World Government Summit in Dubai, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education.

During meeting with Georgia's Minister of Education, Science, and Youth, Givi Mikanadze, the two sides discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in science and education. They reviewed joint projects between higher education institutions, the expansion of student and teacher exchanges, and continued collaboration in STEAM fields.

In the meeting with Serbia's Minister of Education, Dejan Vuk Stanković, the parties also discussed ongoing cooperation and future development prospects in education.

During talks with Abdulrahman Al Awar, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Research, detailed discussions were held on joint initiatives and cooperation in higher education and science between Azerbaijan and the UAE.