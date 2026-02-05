ASCO discloses volume of waste delivered from its vessels, shore facilities

In 2025, 0.78 tonnes of paper, 0.58 tonnes of plastic, and 20.3 tonnes of metal from vessels and shore facilities of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) were sent for recycling, according to a statement, Report informs.

"According to the results for 2025, the following volumes of waste were collected from ASCO vessels and transferred to experienced specialists and certified organisations for removal from company premises: 125.8 m³ of plastic waste, 582.2 m³ of food waste, 613.5 m³ of domestic waste, 47.9 m³ of operational waste, 198.2 m³ of oily sludge, 3,723.2 m³ of bilge water, and 96,752.5 m³ of domestic wastewater," reads the statement.

During the reporting period, the following waste volumes from ASCO's shore facilities were handed over to the relevant organisations: 19.5 tonnes of spent moulding sand, 1,878.4 tonnes of abrasive waste, 76,231 tonnes of domestic wastewater, 1,550.9 tonnes of oily bilge water, 203 tonnes of lubricating oil, 5,075.7 m³ of domestic waste, 647.2 m³ of food waste, 220.8 m³ of polymer-based and plastic waste, 143.3 m³ of oil-contaminated waste, 111.3 m³ of rubber waste, 204.6 m³ of operational waste, and 0.13 m³ of medical waste.