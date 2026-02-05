Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    ASCO discloses volume of waste delivered from its vessels, shore facilities

    Infrastructure
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 11:21
    ASCO discloses volume of waste delivered from its vessels, shore facilities

    In 2025, 0.78 tonnes of paper, 0.58 tonnes of plastic, and 20.3 tonnes of metal from vessels and shore facilities of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) were sent for recycling, according to a statement, Report informs.

    "According to the results for 2025, the following volumes of waste were collected from ASCO vessels and transferred to experienced specialists and certified organisations for removal from company premises: 125.8 m³ of plastic waste, 582.2 m³ of food waste, 613.5 m³ of domestic waste, 47.9 m³ of operational waste, 198.2 m³ of oily sludge, 3,723.2 m³ of bilge water, and 96,752.5 m³ of domestic wastewater," reads the statement.

    During the reporting period, the following waste volumes from ASCO's shore facilities were handed over to the relevant organisations: 19.5 tonnes of spent moulding sand, 1,878.4 tonnes of abrasive waste, 76,231 tonnes of domestic wastewater, 1,550.9 tonnes of oily bilge water, 203 tonnes of lubricating oil, 5,075.7 m³ of domestic waste, 647.2 m³ of food waste, 220.8 m³ of polymer-based and plastic waste, 143.3 m³ of oil-contaminated waste, 111.3 m³ of rubber waste, 204.6 m³ of operational waste, and 0.13 m³ of medical waste.

    ASCO waste
    ASCO ötən il təhvil verdiyi tullantıların həcmini açıqlayıb
    ASCO опубликовала данные об отходах с судов и береговых объектов за 2025г

    Latest News

    13:04

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss gas supply reforms and tariffs

    Energy
    13:04

    Arayik Harutyunyan sentenced to life imprisonment

    Domestic policy
    13:00

    Final verdict delivered at trial against Armenian citizens

    Domestic policy
    12:57

    Tourist inflow from Middle East to Azerbaijan rises by 13%

    Tourism
    12:48

    Russian president's rep says there's progress in reaching agreement with Ukraine

    Other countries
    12:42

    Azerbaijani deputy FM: Africa is of paramount importance

    Foreign policy
    12:34

    Azerbaijan to launch large-scale global tourism marketing campaigns

    Tourism
    12:10

    Azerbaijan seeks deeper cooperation with GCC countries

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    Polish PM arrives in Ukraine for visit

    Region
    All News Feed