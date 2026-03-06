Costa and von der Leyen to discuss Iran conflict with Middle East leaders

European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will hold a video conference on March 9 with leaders of Middle Eastern countries to discuss the situation surrounding Iran and ways to resolve the conflict, spokesperson of the EU Council President told Report's European bureau.

The online meeting will serve as a platform for exchanging assessments of the current situation in the region and discussing further actions by the European Union.

"This exchange will provide an opportunity to hear leaders" assessments of the situation and to discuss further support from the EU and its Member States to countries in the region," the spokesperson said.

Costa"s office emphasized that the main focus of the video conference will be on identifying ways to end the conflict.