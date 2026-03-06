António Costa to make first official visit to Azerbaijan – EXCLUSIVE
Foreign policy
- 06 March, 2026
- 18:35
European Council President António Costa will visit Azerbaijan on March 11 for an official trip, marking his first visit to Baku, the office of the EU Council President told Report's European bureau.
"The visit is not of a regional nature. This is the first official visit of the President of the European Council to Azerbaijan," the office said.
