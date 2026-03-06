Ilham Aliyev Drone attack on Nakhchivan airport WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Azerbaijani government allows return of trucks at Azerbaijan-Iran border

    Domestic policy
    • 06 March, 2026
    • 18:43
    Azerbaijani government allows return of trucks at Azerbaijan-Iran border

    Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers announced that border crossings have reopened for trucks returning from Iran and heading back to the country.

    According to Report, the government reminded that a previous decision, Cabinet Resolution No. 66 of March 5, 2026, had temporarily suspended all cargo movements across the Azerbaijan-Iran border, including transit.

    "At present, border checkpoints at Astara, Bilasuvar, and Julfa are facilitating the passage of Azerbaijani trucks returning from Iran, as well as Iranian trucks heading back into Iran," the statement said.

