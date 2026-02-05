Yalchin Rafiyev: Even most complex issues can be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy

Azerbaijan has consistently been an active supporter of dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and the resolution of international issues through diplomatic and political means, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week in Baku, Report informs.

Rafiyev noted that even the most complex issues can be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He said that Azerbaijan's current role as a bridge-builder and mediator was clearly demonstrated, including during the hosting of the Conference of the Parties to COP29 in Baku in 2024.

He recalled that many were skeptical about the possibility of adopting concrete and ambitious decisions on climate finance in Baku, given the deep divisions between developed and developing countries.

"Nevertheless, the figure of $300 billion announced at the 29th Conference of the Parties was the first quantified result of UN negotiations on private climate finance," the deputy foreign minister emphasized.