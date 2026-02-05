Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Vance to visit Azerbaijan, Armenia after Olympics opening in Italy

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 11:16
    Vice President JD Vance is heading overseas on a trip combining diplomacy and sports, leading President Donald Trump's delegation to the 2026 Winter Olympics and afterward stopping in Armenia and Azerbaijan in a show of support for a peace agreement brokered by the White House last year, Report informs via AP.

    The weeklong trip may be one of only a few international trips Vance makes this year. Trump and his Cabinet members are taking a tighter focus on domestic issues - and domestic travel - heading into the November midterm elections, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said last month.

    At the opening ceremony of the Milan Cortina Winter Games on Friday, the vice president will lead a US delegation that includes his wife, second lady Usha Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta. Former Olympic gold medalists will also be in the delegation, including hockey player sisters Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando; speedskater Apolo Ohno and figure skater Evan Lysacek.

    Azerbaijan Armenia JD Vance
    ABŞ vitse-prezidentinin Azərbaycan və Ermənistana səfərinin təxmini tarixi məlum olub
    Вэнс посетит Азербайджан и Армению после открытия Олимпиады в Италии

