Rafiyev: Azerbaijan relies on principles of non-alignment policy

Amid growing global instability, Azerbaijan's foreign policy has once again proven its effectiveness and continues to consistently rely on the principles of non-alignment, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week event in Baku, Report informs.

"We live in extremely turbulent times. The global system is undergoing significant changes, and trust in multilateral institutions is under real threat. In these circumstances, international cooperation is particularly important," he noted.

According to the deputy foreign minister, the current situation clearly demonstrates the importance of pursuing an independent foreign policy and strengthening the state in both the economic and defense spheres.

"Being a strong and independent country today is not a choice, but a necessity," Rafiyev emphasized.

He added that in today's reality, the policy of non-alignment goes beyond refusing to participate in military blocs: "Today, the concept of non-alignment means, first and foremost, independence-in decision-making, in national priorities, and in the strategic course of the state."