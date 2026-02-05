Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Rafiyev: Azerbaijan relies on principles of non-alignment policy

    Foreign policy
    • 05 February, 2026
    • 11:24
    Rafiyev: Azerbaijan relies on principles of non-alignment policy

    Amid growing global instability, Azerbaijan's foreign policy has once again proven its effectiveness and continues to consistently rely on the principles of non-alignment, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Week event in Baku, Report informs.

    "We live in extremely turbulent times. The global system is undergoing significant changes, and trust in multilateral institutions is under real threat. In these circumstances, international cooperation is particularly important," he noted.

    According to the deputy foreign minister, the current situation clearly demonstrates the importance of pursuing an independent foreign policy and strengthening the state in both the economic and defense spheres.

    "Being a strong and independent country today is not a choice, but a necessity," Rafiyev emphasized.

    He added that in today's reality, the policy of non-alignment goes beyond refusing to participate in military blocs: "Today, the concept of non-alignment means, first and foremost, independence-in decision-making, in national priorities, and in the strategic course of the state."

    Yalchin Rafiyev Azerbaijan Non-Aligned Movement
    Nazir müavini: Azərbaycan qoşulmama siyasətinin prinsiplərinə əsaslanır
    Рафиев: Азербайджан опирается на принципы политики неприсоединения

    Latest News

    13:04

    Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss gas supply reforms and tariffs

    Energy
    13:04

    Arayik Harutyunyan sentenced to life imprisonment

    Domestic policy
    13:00

    Final verdict delivered at trial against Armenian citizens

    Domestic policy
    12:57

    Tourist inflow from Middle East to Azerbaijan rises by 13%

    Tourism
    12:48

    Russian president's rep says there's progress in reaching agreement with Ukraine

    Other countries
    12:42

    Azerbaijani deputy FM: Africa is of paramount importance

    Foreign policy
    12:34

    Azerbaijan to launch large-scale global tourism marketing campaigns

    Tourism
    12:10

    Azerbaijan seeks deeper cooperation with GCC countries

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    Polish PM arrives in Ukraine for visit

    Region
    All News Feed