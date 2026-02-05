Sweden provides over $110 million for Ukraine's energy sector

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Sweden's government has announced an energy support package for Ukraine for SEK 1 billion (almost €94 million or approximately $111 million), with the funds to be directed towards the most urgent needs in electricity generation and the recovery of damaged infrastructure, according to the Swedish government, Report informs via Ukrainska Pravda.

    The government said that the assistance will be used to meet Ukraine's most pressing needs in power generation and the repair of destroyed critical infrastructure.

    The funds will also be used to strengthen energy supplies in the medium and long term.

    Of the total package, SEK 600 million (€56.4 million) will go to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund; a further SEK 400 million (€37.6 million) will be allocated to the UN Development Programme.

    This support will help Ukraine procure a range of energy equipment, including power units, heat blowers and spare parts for repairing damaged facilities.

    Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a shipment of 177 generators arrived in the capital from the European Union on February 5.

    France has set to allocate a further €70 million to support projects in Ukraine under the Fund for Critical Infrastructure and Priority Economic Sectors of Ukraine.

    Ireland also announced an energy assistance package for Ukraine last week.

