Papoyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange list of goods
Business
- 06 February, 2026
- 12:40
Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged the list of goods, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said at a press briefing.
According to Report, he said a response from business communities is expected soon.
