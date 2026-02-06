Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Papoyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange list of goods

    Business
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 12:40
    Papoyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange list of goods

    Armenia and Azerbaijan have exchanged the list of goods, Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan said at a press briefing.

    According to Report, he said a response from business communities is expected soon.

    Azerbaijan Armenia list of goods
    Bakı və İrəvan qarşılıqlı tədarük üçün malların siyahısını mübadilə edib
    Папоян: Баку и Ереван обменялись списком товаров для взаимных поставок

    Latest News

    13:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses digital cooperation at DCO assembly in Kuwait

    ICT
    13:01
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian delegation led by Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics

    Foreign policy
    12:57

    Over 186,000 trips made to Azerbaijan's liberated areas in four years

    Infrastructure
    12:51

    Gas prices in Europe rise 1.9%

    Energy
    12:40

    Papoyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange list of goods

    Business
    12:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan summarizes year of implementing green energy space goal

    Energy
    12:18

    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates New Zealand on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    11:50

    Tourist arrivals from Africa to Azerbaijan drop by over 1% – Research

    Tourism
    11:42
    Photo

    NGU and UNEC sign cooperation memorandum

    Education and science
    All News Feed