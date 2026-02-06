Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijan summarizes year of implementing green energy space goal

    Energy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 12:33
    Azerbaijan summarizes year of implementing green energy space goal

    The latest meeting of the Green Energy Space working group has been held in Baku, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

    The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the draft annual update on the implementation of the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022–2026."

    Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev, who chaired the meeting, noted that the Green Energy Space goal holds an important place in the Strategy and is a key element of the country's future development model.

    He stated that the measures envisaged in this area will ensure Azerbaijan's transition to a sustainable, environmentally friendly, and innovative energy system and will contribute to the achievement of global climate goals.

    Valiyev also reported on the status of 18 activities planned for last year, emphasizing that overall, the Strategy's implementation is characterized by positive dynamics.

    The meeting heard opinions and suggestions on the update, which were taken into account.

    Azerbaijan green energy Samir Valiyev
    Photo
    "Yaşıl enerji məkanı" məqsədinin icrası üzrə ilin yekunları müzakirə edilib
    Photo
    В Азербайджане подвели итоги года реализации цели "зеленое энергетическое пространство"

    Latest News

    13:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses digital cooperation at DCO assembly in Kuwait

    ICT
    13:01
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian delegation led by Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics

    Foreign policy
    12:57

    Over 186,000 trips made to Azerbaijan's liberated areas in four years

    Infrastructure
    12:51

    Gas prices in Europe rise 1.9%

    Energy
    12:40

    Papoyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange list of goods

    Business
    12:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan summarizes year of implementing green energy space goal

    Energy
    12:18

    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates New Zealand on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    11:50

    Tourist arrivals from Africa to Azerbaijan drop by over 1% – Research

    Tourism
    11:42
    Photo

    NGU and UNEC sign cooperation memorandum

    Education and science
    All News Feed