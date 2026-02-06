Azerbaijan summarizes year of implementing green energy space goal

The latest meeting of the Green Energy Space working group has been held in Baku, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the draft annual update on the implementation of the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022–2026."

Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Valiyev, who chaired the meeting, noted that the Green Energy Space goal holds an important place in the Strategy and is a key element of the country's future development model.

He stated that the measures envisaged in this area will ensure Azerbaijan's transition to a sustainable, environmentally friendly, and innovative energy system and will contribute to the achievement of global climate goals.

Valiyev also reported on the status of 18 activities planned for last year, emphasizing that overall, the Strategy's implementation is characterized by positive dynamics.

The meeting heard opinions and suggestions on the update, which were taken into account.