    • 06 February, 2026
    • 15:03
    Ranieri confirms Roma considering Totti's return

    Francesco Totti could return to Roma, Report informs via RomaPress.

    The former Giallorossi captain dedicated his career to Roma, and his retirement was one of the most emotional moments for both fans and the football world.

    He previously served as technical director for the club under then-president James Pallotta, starting in 2017, but his tenure ended in 2019 due to disagreements with the club. Now, however, a sensational return cannot be ruled out.

    As reported by Sky Sport, Claudio Ranieri, in an interview, opened up about the former number 10's return: "The Friedkins are thinking about it; he could be really useful, because he's part of Roma."

    Sky Sport's Paolo Assogna revealed further details, confirming that discussions are ongoing.

    At the moment, however, there's no certainty about Totti's role.

    Françesko Totti "Roma" klubuna qayıda bilər

