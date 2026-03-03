Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    President: In 2028 we expect the beginning of production from a new phase of Shah Deniz

    Energy
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 15:13
    President: In 2028 we expect the beginning of production from a new phase of Shah Deniz

    "This year, we expect the beginning of production from the ACG deep gas field," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "In two or three years, we expect the beginning of the full-phase development of the Absheron field, which will increase gas production from Absheron three times. We also expect the beginning of gas production from the second phase of the Umid field," the head of state pointed out.

    "In 2028 we expect the beginning of production from a new phase of Shah Deniz. All these gas production profiles will allow us, at the maximum level of production, to reach an additional 10 to 15 billion cubic meters of gas," President Ilham Aliyev added.

    İlham Əliyev: 2028-ci ildə "Şahdəniz"in yeni mərhələsi üzrə hasilatın başlanmasını gözləyirik
    Ильхам Алиев: В 2028 году ожидается начало добычи в рамках новой фазы разработки "Шахдениз"

