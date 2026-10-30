Kobakhidze highlights energy cooperation with Azerbaijan

Stay up to date with the top news!

Energy cooperation is a key component of the strategic relationship between Azerbaijan and Georgia, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that he was addressing the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

Kobakhidze said the jointly implemented Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum gas pipeline, Baku–Supsa oil pipeline and Southern Gas Corridor had contributed to energy transit and Europe's energy security for many years.

He also highlighted Georgia's cooperation with Azerbaijan in developing a green energy project aimed at delivering renewable energy to European markets through the South Caucasus.

The prime minister said bilateral cooperation also covered defense, culture, education, agriculture, healthcare, tourism and the environment. Georgia is ready to strengthen existing ties and help develop new areas of cooperation, he added.

Kobakhidze said the Anaklia deep-sea port and Tbilisi's new international airport projects would further increase Georgia's transit and logistics capacity.