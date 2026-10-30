Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan is Georgia's largest investor, with investments approaching $4 billion, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

Report informs that he made the remarks at the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, noting the positive momentum in investment cooperation.

Asadov said Georgia was one of Azerbaijan's main trading partners. Bilateral trade increased by 42% in the first nine months of this year, exceeding last year's full-year figure and approaching $1 billion.

He described transport and transit as one of the most important areas of bilateral cooperation.

"Our countries continue their joint efforts to develop the Middle Corridor. Bringing the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, an important part of the corridor, into operation at full capacity and increasing its freight capacity to five million tons is a clear example of our successful cooperation," Asadov said.