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    Azerbaijan–Georgia economic commission opens 11th meeting in Sighnaghi

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 10:40
    Azerbaijan–Georgia economic commission opens 11th meeting in Sighnaghi

    The 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation has begun in Sighnaghi, in Georgia's Kakheti region, co-chaired by the two countries' prime ministers.

    Report's Georgian bureau informs that the meeting will address current issues in bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

    Discussions will focus on developing cooperation in energy, transport, investment, trade and other sectors, as well as projects of regional importance.

    The agenda is also expected to include developing the Middle Corridor, expanding transit capacity and strengthening regional transport links-key areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    Azerbaijan–Georgia economic commission opens 11th meeting in Sighnaghi
    Azerbaijan–Georgia economic commission opens 11th meeting in Sighnaghi

    Ali Asadov Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Irakli Kobakhidze
    Photo
    Azərbaycan–Gürcüstan Hökumətlərarası Komissiyasının 11-ci iclası keçirilib - Yenilənib
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    В Сигнахи началось 11-е заседание Межправкомиссии Азербайджан — Грузия
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