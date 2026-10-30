Ali Asadov hopes construction of Azerbaijani theater in Tbilisi will begin soon

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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has expressed hope that construction of a new building for the Heydar Aliyev Tbilisi Professional Azerbaijani Drama Theater will begin soon.

Report informs that Asadov was addressing the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Sighnaghi.

He said cultural and humanitarian ties remained a key area of cooperation.

Asadov noted that the Azerbaijani and Georgian communities living in the two countries played a special role in developing bilateral relations.

"Ensuring their access to education in their native languages and the operation of the relevant schools helps further strengthen ties between our peoples," he said.