Asadov: Ties with Georgia are a foreign policy priority for Azerbaijan

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Developing relations with Georgia is one of Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

Report informs that he made the remarks at the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Sighnaghi.

Asadov noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Georgia had lived in friendship and good-neighborly relations for centuries.

"Our strategic partnership has reached a qualitatively new stage. The momentum of high-level political dialogue plays a leading role in strengthening our cooperation," he said.

He highlighted the significance of President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Georgia in April and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze's visit to Azerbaijan in May for WUF13.

"These visits and the agreements reached once again confirmed the strategic nature of our relations and provided further impetus for deeper cooperation across various sectors. We have always supported each other within international organizations. I would particularly like to emphasize our mutual support on territorial integrity and sovereignty," Asadov said.