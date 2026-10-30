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    Asadov: Joint energy projects strengthen regional and European security

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 10:50
    Asadov: Joint energy projects strengthen regional and European security

    Azerbaijan provided swift support at Georgia's request following a serious accident in the country's power system in July, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said.

    Report informs that he made the remarks at the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Sighnaghi.

    Asadov said power exchanges between the two countries' electricity systems had increased significantly and remained at that level.

    "Our joint major energy projects-the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor-play an important role in ensuring regional and European energy security and diversifying energy supply routes. Azerbaijan now exports gas to 16 countries," he said.

    The prime minister said successful cooperation in green energy had enabled the two countries to begin developing a green energy corridor to Europe.

    He added that the project would also play an important role in Europe's energy security.

    The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) energy projects Ali Asadov Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Əli Əsədov: Gürcüstanda yayda enerji sistemində ciddi qəzadan sonra Azərbaycan operativ dəstək göstərib
    Али Асадов: Азербайджан оперативно поддержал Грузию во время летней аварии в энергосистеме
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