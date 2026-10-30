Kobakhidze calls economic ties a pillar of Azerbaijan–Georgia partnership

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Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia is a key pillar of their strategic partnership, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that he was addressing the 11th meeting of the Azerbaijan–Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Sighnaghi.

Kobakhidze said strengthening peace and stability, ensuring peaceful coexistence and maintaining dialogue among South Caucasus countries were particularly important amid geopolitical changes in the region.

He welcomed the peace process launched between neighboring countries and expressed hope that regional peace initiatives would continue, creating new opportunities for economic development.

Kobakhidze said strong bilateral relations and high-level political dialogue enabled Azerbaijan and Georgia to make greater use of their economic cooperation potential.

He added that the sides aimed to expand trade opportunities for Georgian products, diversify trade ties and further increase investment activity.