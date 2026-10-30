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    Volcano erupts in Philippines, sends 3-km ash plume above crater

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 10:39
    Volcano erupts in Philippines, sends 3-km ash plume above crater

    Mayon Volcano had a moderately explosive eruption on Friday, sending an ash plume 3 kilometers above its crater, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Report informs referring to The Manila Times.

    The eruption started at 11:53 a.m. and ended at 11:59 a.m. (GMT+8), with the grayish ash plume drifting west-southwest.

    Mayon Volcano is now under Alert Level 3.

    Phivolcs posted a timelapse video of the volcano's eruption on its Facebook page.

    Alert Level 3, according to Phivolcs, means there is a "high level of volcanic unrest."

    "Sustained increases in the levels of volcanic earthquakes, some may be perceptible. Occurrence of low-frequency earthquakes, volcanic tremor, rumbling sounds," Phivolcs said on its website.

    "Forceful and voluminous steam/ash ejections. Sustained increases in sulfur dioxide emission rates, ground deformation/swelling of the edifice. Activity at the summit may involve dome growth and/or lava flow, resultant rockfall," it added,

    Volcano eruption Philippines
    На Филиппинах из-за извержения вулкана пепел поднялся на 3 км над кратером
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