Volcano erupts in Philippines, sends 3-km ash plume above crater

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Mayon Volcano had a moderately explosive eruption on Friday, sending an ash plume 3 kilometers above its crater, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Report informs referring to The Manila Times.

The eruption started at 11:53 a.m. and ended at 11:59 a.m. (GMT+8), with the grayish ash plume drifting west-southwest.

Mayon Volcano is now under Alert Level 3.

Phivolcs posted a timelapse video of the volcano's eruption on its Facebook page.

Alert Level 3, according to Phivolcs, means there is a "high level of volcanic unrest."

"Sustained increases in the levels of volcanic earthquakes, some may be perceptible. Occurrence of low-frequency earthquakes, volcanic tremor, rumbling sounds," Phivolcs said on its website.

"Forceful and voluminous steam/ash ejections. Sustained increases in sulfur dioxide emission rates, ground deformation/swelling of the edifice. Activity at the summit may involve dome growth and/or lava flow, resultant rockfall," it added,