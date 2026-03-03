With the commissioning of the Greece–Bulgaria Gas Interconnector, Bulgaria has effectively become an integral part of the strategic infrastructure of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), Bulgarian Energy Minister Traycho Traykov said at the 12th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 4th Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, Report informs.

Traykov mentioned that the corridor has already proven its important role for European countries in strengthening energy security and diversifying sources and routes: "Bulgaria is pursuing a consistent policy in the development of gas infrastructure. In this regard, we once again confirm our commitment to further strengthening partnership within the Southern Gas Corridor."

The minister emphasized that current challenges in the energy sector require strong cooperation mechanisms such as the reliable partnerships formed within the Southern Gas Corridor.

"This cooperation is already being extended to initiatives on green energy corridors and zones. Bulgaria has supported the Green Energy Corridor project from the very beginning," he said.