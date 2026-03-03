Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    • 03 March, 2026
    • 15:10
    The State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and Croatia's Energia Naturalis d.o.o. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of renewable energy, Report informs.

    The document was signed on the sidelines of the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

    The memorandum was signed by Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, and Bostjan Napast, Chairman of the Management Board of Energia Naturalis d.o.o.

    Speaking at the ceremony, Abdullayev said the memorandum envisages conducting analyses on potential cooperation in renewable energy and identifying possible project areas. He noted that Energia Naturalis is a reputable company with a broad portfolio and operations beyond renewables.

    According to him, diversifying renewable energy locations in Azerbaijan and expanding the geography of partner companies will enhance competition and help secure the most favorable commercial terms for the country.

    Azərbaycan Xorvatiya şirkəti ilə "yaşıl enerji" sahəsində sənəd imzalayıb
    Азербайджан и хорватская компания подписали меморандум в сфере зеленой энергетики

