Azerbaijan exports $33M worth of gold in January

    In January 2025, Azerbaijan exported gold worth $33 million, according to the February edition of the "Export Review" published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.

    The figure represents a 56.4% increase compared to the same month last year.

    Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports rose by 9% year-on-year in January, reaching $268.4 million.

    Azərbaycan qızıl ixracından gəlirini 56 %-dən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан увеличил доходы от экспорта золота более чем на 56 %

