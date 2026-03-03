Azerbaijan exports $33M worth of gold in January
Industry
- 03 March, 2026
- 15:15
In January 2025, Azerbaijan exported gold worth $33 million, according to the February edition of the "Export Review" published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, Report informs.
The figure represents a 56.4% increase compared to the same month last year.
Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exports rose by 9% year-on-year in January, reaching $268.4 million.
