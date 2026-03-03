Iran warns EU against involvement in Middle East conflict

Iran has urged European countries to refrain from taking part in the joint Israeli-US operation against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, Report informs via Middle Eastern media.

"Any such action (EU participation – ed.) against Iran will be regarded as alignment (with Israel and the US – ed.). It will be considered an act of war against Iran," Baghaei said.

Earlier, the governments of the United Kingdom, Germany, and France said they were prepared to use military force if Iran did not halt what they described as "indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks" against their allies in the Middle East.