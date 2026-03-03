President Ilham Aliyev: We want to increase our presence in the European energy market
- 03 March, 2026
- 15:02
"We want to increase our presence in the European energy market," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the 12th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 4th Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, according to Report.
"We have already started to supply two more countries in Europe - Germany and Austria. Thus, today, 10 members of the EU receive gas from Azerbaijan. In the coming years, with respect to the new production of gas from Azerbaijani fields, we may increase the output," the head of state emphasized.
