US calls for new multilateral arms control agreement following new START expiry

The US believes a bilateral treaty with only one nuclear power is simply inappropriate in 2026 and going forward, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno told a Disarmament Conference in Geneva, Report informs via Reuters.

The United States on Friday called for a new arms control agreement after the treaty that set caps on Russian and US strategic nuclear weapons deployments expired on Thursday.

Thomas DiNanno said that extending new START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) - which set limits on the two biggest nuclear powers - would not benefit the US or the world, as it was flawed and did not include China.

"Today, the United States faces threats from multiple nuclear powers. In short, a bilateral treaty with only one nuclear power is simply inappropriate in 2026 and going forward," said DiNanno.

Earlier, DiNanno told reporters that President Donald Trump had been clear that he wants a new treaty on nuclear arms controls.