EU, Türkiye discuss steps to strengthen economic cooperation
- 06 February, 2026
- 17:25
European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the development of economic relations during a meeting in Ankara, Report informs.
"As realities in Europe are changing, we need to look with fresh eyes at EU–Türkiye relations. With Hakan Fidan, I discussed steps needed to build the trust to strengthen our relations, advance regional infrastructure projects & reap the full potential of our economic relations," Marta Kos wrote on X.
