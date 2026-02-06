Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    EU, Türkiye discuss steps to strengthen economic cooperation

    Region
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 17:25
    EU, Türkiye discuss steps to strengthen economic cooperation

    European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the development of economic relations during a meeting in Ankara, Report informs.

    "As realities in Europe are changing, we need to look with fresh eyes at EU–Türkiye relations. With Hakan Fidan, I discussed steps needed to build the trust to strengthen our relations, advance regional infrastructure projects & reap the full potential of our economic relations," Marta Kos wrote on X.

    EU Turkiye Marta Kos Hakan Fidan economic cooperation
    Aİ və Türkiyə iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın gücləndirilməsi üzrə addımları müzakirə edib
    ЕС и Турция обсудили шаги по укреплению экономического взаимодействия

    Latest News

    18:05

    State media: US-Iran talks over 'for now'

    Region
    17:52
    Photo

    GəncVizyon ideathon held in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:37

    Over 700 young people participate in Azerbaijan's first GəncVizyon ideathon

    Social security
    17:25

    EU, Türkiye discuss steps to strengthen economic cooperation

    Region
    17:14

    Turkish Airlines plans Istanbul–Yerevan flights from March 11

    Region
    17:02
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan, International Monetary Fund discuss country's macroeconomic situation

    Finance
    16:59

    China not to participate in disarmament negotiations

    Other countries
    16:45
    Photo

    BP contributes to promotion of two-century-old magnificent heritage of Mirza Gadim Iravani

    Energy
    16:32

    General Syrskyi: Ukrainian army units launch counteroffensive operations

    Other countries
    All News Feed