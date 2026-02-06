EU, Türkiye discuss steps to strengthen economic cooperation

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the development of economic relations during a meeting in Ankara, Report informs.

"As realities in Europe are changing, we need to look with fresh eyes at EU–Türkiye relations. With Hakan Fidan, I discussed steps needed to build the trust to strengthen our relations, advance regional infrastructure projects & reap the full potential of our economic relations," Marta Kos wrote on X.