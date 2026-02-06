Over 700 young people participate in Azerbaijan's first GəncVizyon ideathon

More than 700 young people took part in Azerbaijan's first individual intellectual competition, the GəncVizyon ideathon, acting Director of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, Yusif Valiyev, said on the second day of the event, as quoted by Report.

Speaking about youth participation, Valiyev noted that this is the first individual intellectual competition of such scale in Azerbaijan's history.

He explained that the main goal of the contest is to foster youth initiative in line with the country's state youth policy, carried out under the guidance of President Ilham Aliyev:

"Overall, the Youth Foundation organized a series of events dedicated to Youth Day. Initially, a Youth Festival was held with more than 3,000 participants. This was followed by the country's largest intellectual competition. After the qualifying stage, 40 teams competed in the ideathon."