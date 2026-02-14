Will a peace treaty be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia this year? The President clarified
Foreign policy
- 14 February, 2026
- 07:12
President Ilham Aliyev has clarified the issue of whether a peace treaty will be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia this year in an interview with Azerbaijani television channels in Munich.
Report informs via AZERTAC that the head of state said: "You know that this does not depend on us. Our position has already been conveyed to the Armenian side for many years. The necessary changes must be made to Armenia's Constitution. As soon as these changes are made, we can sign the peace treaty the very next day. Nevertheless, I believe that peace has already been achieved between Armenia and Azerbaijan."
