    President Ilham Aliyev meets with CEO of Oracle Corporation in Munich

    Foreign policy
    • 14 February, 2026
    • 07:06
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with CEO of Oracle Corporation in Munich

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Mike Sicilia, Chief Executive Officer of the U.S.-based Oracle Corporation - one of the world's largest software and cloud technology companies - in Munich on February 13.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that during the meeting, the parties discussed Azerbaijan's technological transformation policy and the development of artificial intelligence under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. They noted mutual interest in expanding cooperation with Oracle, emphasizing that a framework agreement has already been reached regarding partnership prospects.

    The discussion also covered long-term cooperation, including the provision of Oracle services to both state and private enterprises in Azerbaijan. The operation of three Oracle academies at leading Azerbaijani higher education institutions was also highlighted as an area of collaboration.

    Additionally, the officials hailed the high level of Azerbaijan–U.S. political relations, underscoring the significance of the recently signed "Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America." It was noted that artificial intelligence is identified as a priority direction within bilateral cooperation under this Charter.

    İlham Əliyev Münxendə "Oracle" korporasiyasının baş icraçı direktoru ilə görüşüb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился в Мюнхене с генеральным исполнительным директором корпорации Oracle

