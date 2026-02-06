GəncVizyon ideathon held in Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijan Youth Foundation held the GəncVizyon ideathon in honor of the country's Youth Day.

According to Report, 240 young people participated, organized into 40 teams, on the first day of the event, February 4.

Following evaluations by mentors, two teams from each topic advanced to the final round, making a total of 10 teams. Judges assessed the projects based on the innovativeness of ideas, social impact, feasibility, and strategic approach.

The final stage took place on February 6, with teams presenting their refined ideas to the jury. Three winners were selected by the jury and awarded prizes.

The GəncVizyon ideathon was organized by the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation in collaboration with various youth organizations in the country, in partnership with Nar.