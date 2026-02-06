State media: US-Iran talks over 'for now'

Iran's state media has said that the indirect talks with the US have ended "for now", without elaborating, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi held separate meetings with Iran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi, as well as US special envoy Steve Witkoff, heads of respective delegations, and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, according to a statement from the Omani foreign ministry.