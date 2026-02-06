Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Countries confirmed for Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 14:34
    Countries confirmed for Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup in Baku

    The list of participating countries has been confirmed for the AGF Trophy Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, set to be held in Baku.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, that athletes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Poland, Türkiye, and the United States will take part in the competition, along with gymnasts competing under neutral status.

    The event will feature individual and synchronized routines. The World Cup stage will be held on February 21–22 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

    Batut gimnastikası və tamblinq üzrə Bakıda keçiriləcək Dünya Kubokuna qatılacaq ölkələr müəyyənləşib
    Определены страны-участницы Кубка мира по прыжкам на батуте и тамблингу в Баку

