Countries confirmed for Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup in Baku
Individual sports
- 06 February, 2026
- 14:34
The list of participating countries has been confirmed for the AGF Trophy Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, set to be held in Baku.
Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, that athletes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Poland, Türkiye, and the United States will take part in the competition, along with gymnasts competing under neutral status.
The event will feature individual and synchronized routines. The World Cup stage will be held on February 21–22 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.
Latest News
15:03
Ranieri confirms Roma considering Totti's returnFootball
14:59
Minister: 'Healthy Neighborhood' project to be rolled out across AzerbaijanInfrastructure
14:49
Azerbaijan and Ukraine mark 34 years of diplomatic tiesForeign policy
14:34
Countries confirmed for Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup in BakuIndividual sports
14:22
Kremlin spokesperson describes Abu Dhabi talks as 'constructive work'Other countries
14:08
Ambassador: Jordan hoping to gain access to Caucasus, Central Asian markets through Azerbaijan - INTERVIEWBusiness
14:04
Kavelashvili mulls Georgia-US bilateral ties with Vance, Rubio in ItalyRegion
13:55
Explosion rocks mosque in Pakistan's IslamabadOther countries
13:30
Photo