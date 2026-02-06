Minister: 'Healthy Neighborhood' project to be rolled out across Azerbaijan

The "Healthy Neighborhood" project will be implemented in various regions of Azerbaijan, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said.

Speaking to Report's Nakhchivan bureau, the minister stressed that the initiative is aimed at promoting mass participation in sports across the country.

"It is encouraging to see that children are showing strong interest in this project. They will now be able to use sports facilities in their own neighborhoods and spend their free time in a healthy and productive way," Gayibov said. "In the coming years, the project is expected to expand in scale. Similar initiatives launched at the initial stage in Nakhchivan will later be introduced in other regions of Azerbaijan."

On February 6, "Healthy Neighborhood" facilities were officially opened in the Babek, Julfa, and Shahbuz districts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.