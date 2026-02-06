Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Explosion rocks mosque in Pakistan's Islamabad

    Other countries
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 13:55
    A blast has been reported at a mosque in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Report informs via Al Jazeera.

    The blast took place at Khadijatul Kubra mosque, in southeastern Islamabad, during Friday prayers.

    Rescue teams have reached the site of the explosion.

    There was no immediate information on casualties.

    Pakistanda məsciddə baş verən partlayış nəticəsində 15 nəfər ölüb - YENİLƏNİB-3
    Жертвами теракта в мечети в Исламабаде стали не менее 30 человек - ОБНОВЛЕНО-4

