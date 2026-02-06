Explosion rocks mosque in Pakistan's Islamabad
Other countries
- 06 February, 2026
- 13:55
A blast has been reported at a mosque in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
The blast took place at Khadijatul Kubra mosque, in southeastern Islamabad, during Friday prayers.
Rescue teams have reached the site of the explosion.
There was no immediate information on casualties.
