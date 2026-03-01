Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    IDF dropped 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets since start of war

    Other countries
    • 01 March, 2026
    • 17:50
    IDF dropped 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets since start of war

    The IDF announced on Sunday morning that it has dropped over 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets since the start of the war, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.

    On Saturday night, the IDF had said that over 200 aircraft had struck 500 Iranian targets.

    The first wave struck what appeared to be dozens of radars and anti-aircraft defenses, especially in the part of Iran closer to Israel and the Tehran area.

    During the second wave, the air force struck Iran's ballistic missile apparatus to attempt to reduce its ability to strike the Israeli home front.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Iran airstrikes
    Израиль применил более 1,2 тыс. авиабомб для поражения целей в Иране

    Latest News

    18:11

    IRGC attacks USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with ballistic missiles

    Region
    18:08

    Iran's ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad killed in US and Israeli airstrikes

    Region
    18:04

    Larijani: Iran has no intention to attack regional countries

    Region
    17:58

    Russian Embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating citizens

    Region
    17:54

    Iran's wrestling team camp hit by strikes

    Region
    17:51

    Airstrikes in Iran kill 12 servicemen

    Region
    17:50

    IDF dropped 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets since start of war

    Other countries
    17:43

    Pezeshkian: Iran won't retreat despite US, Israeli attacks

    Region
    17:37

    Commander-in-Chief: Iran's Armed Forces strengthening country's defenses

    Region
    All News Feed