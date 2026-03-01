IDF dropped 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets since start of war

The IDF announced on Sunday morning that it has dropped over 1,200 bombs on Iranian targets since the start of the war, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.

On Saturday night, the IDF had said that over 200 aircraft had struck 500 Iranian targets.

The first wave struck what appeared to be dozens of radars and anti-aircraft defenses, especially in the part of Iran closer to Israel and the Tehran area.

During the second wave, the air force struck Iran's ballistic missile apparatus to attempt to reduce its ability to strike the Israeli home front.