Azerbaijan and Ukraine mark 34 years of diplomatic ties

The 34th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine was marked in Baku, Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev said on social media, Report informs.

He noted that the event was attended by staff of the Ukrainian Embassy and a member of the Milli Majlis, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine interparliamentary working group, Alibala Maharramzada.

"We honored the shared historical heritage of our peoples and laid flowers at the memorial plaque dedicated to the first diplomatic mission of the Ukrainian People's Republic in the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic," the ambassador wrote.

Husyev also expressed sincere gratitude to Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people for their consistent support for Ukraine and their contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation.

"The memory of the first diplomatic contacts serves as a solid foundation for the modern strategic partnership between our states and as a source of mutual respect and trust," the ambassador emphasized.