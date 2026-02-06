Tourist arrivals from Africa to Azerbaijan drop by over 1% – Research

In 2025, a total of 21,846 tourists from African countries visited Azerbaijan, marking a 1.3% decline year-on-year, according to Report.

Last year, 7,028 tourists came from Algeria (+2 times), 4,233 from Morocco (+27.9%), 2,473 from Sudan (+32.6%), 732 from Tunisia (+5.5%), 1,655 from South Africa (-6.7%), and 1,190 from the Comoros Islands (-3.3%).

Additionally, Azerbaijan received 722 tourists from Kenya (-36.3%), 658 from Nigeria (-52.4%), 303 from Somalia (-13.2%), 300 from Ethiopia (-34.6%), 271 from Ghana (-43.2%), 221 from Libya (-6.4%), 187 from Uganda (-58.3%), 171 from Tanzania (-59.4%), 143 from Mauritius (-12.3%), 122 from Cameroon (-51.6%), 109 from Mauritania (-52.6%), 108 from Zimbabwe (-72.2%), and 101 from Rwanda (-28.9%).

Other arrivals included 90 from Chad (-50%), 88 from Côte d'Ivoire (-65.4%), 88 from Senegal (-70.8%), 83 from Guinea (+1.2%), 69 from Djibouti (+32.7%), 65 from the Democratic Republic of Congo (-73.5%), 59 from Mali (-52%), 51 from Eritrea (-25%), 42 from Burkina Faso (-74.1%), 39 from Gambia (-66.9%), 36 from Benin (-63.3%), 34 from Angola (-79.3%), 33 from Mozambique (-72%), 33 from Togo (-71.1%), 32 from Gabon (-51.5%), 30 from Zambia (-84.4%), 28 from South Sudan (-50%), 27 from Liberia (-75.5%), 26 from Congo (-91.4%), 24 from Burundi (-71.4%), 23 from Niger (-42.5%), 21 from Malawi (-91.4%), 21 from Namibia (-77.7%), 18 from Madagascar (-85.9%), 15 from Eswatini (-75.8%), 14 from Sierra Leone (-90%), 13 from Botswana (-66.7%), 6 from Lesotho (-87.8%), 4 from the Central African Republic (-84.6%), 4 from Guinea-Bissau (-90%), and 3 from Equatorial Guinea (-78.6%).

Overall, in 2025 Azerbaijan welcomed 2,570,200 foreigners and stateless persons from 189 countries, which is 2.1% fewer compared to the previous year.