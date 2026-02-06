Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian delegation led by Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics

    Foreign policy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 13:01
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian delegation led by Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics Aziz Nasirzadeh on February 6.

    According to Report, the head of state recalled his recent telephone conversation with President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, noting that high-level contacts in various formats provide excellent opportunities to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda.

    Highlighting that President Masoud Pezeshkian's official visit to Azerbaijan last year was successful and yielded positive results, President Ilham Aliyev stated that relations have developed further since that visit.

    The head of state emphasized that wars and conflicts continue in many parts of the world today, but thanks to Azerbaijan's initiative, peace has already been established in the South Caucasus. He expressed confidence that this holds great importance for Iran, which borders both Azerbaijan and Armenia. "We want peace throughout the world, no bloodshed, no wars," President Ilham Aliyev said, underscoring that Azerbaijan exemplifies a successful transition from war to peace.

    As he mentioned in his phone call with the Iranian President, the head of state noted that Azerbaijan is concerned about the current situation in the region and stands ready to provide its support to de-escalate the tensions.

    Expressing gratitude for the reception, Aziz Nasirzadeh first conveyed greetings from President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian to the head of state. He said he had come on the instructions of Iran's head of state and highlighted that President Masoud Pezeshkian holds great affection for Azerbaijan. He also noted that the Iranian President fondly recalls his visits to Azerbaijan, including to Khankendi.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the head of the Iranian state.

    During the conversation, they noted the development of bilateral relations based on principles of friendship, brotherhood, and good-neighborliness between the two countries, and exchanged views on prospects for defense cooperation.

