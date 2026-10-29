CBA: Azerbaijan's remittances surplus up 70%
Finance
- 29 October, 2026
- 10:43
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In January–September 2026, the remittances surplus (the difference between inflows and outflows) in Azerbaijan amounted to $830.5 million.
According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this marks an increase of 70% year-on-year.
Azərbaycanda pul baratları üzrə saldo 70 % artıb
Профицит денежных переводов в Азербайджане вырос в 1,7 раза
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