Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Gas prices in Europe rise 1.9%

    Energy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 12:51
    Gas prices in Europe rise 1.9%

    European gas prices rose 1.9% at the start of Friday trading compared to Thursday's settlement price, reaching just over $419 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report informs referring to London ICE exchange.

    March (nearest) futures on the TTF index (Europe's biggest hub, located in the Netherlands) opened at $420.7 (up 2.2%). They then settled at $419.2 (up 1.9%).

    The price movement is based on the previous trading day's settlement price of $411.5 per 1,000 cubic meters. The average price of gas futures on the European exchange last year slightly exceeded $420, which is almost 9% higher than the previous year.

    gas prices Europe ICE Exchange
    Цены на газ в Европе выросли на 1,9%

    Latest News

    13:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses digital cooperation at DCO assembly in Kuwait

    ICT
    13:01
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian delegation led by Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics

    Foreign policy
    12:57

    Over 186,000 trips made to Azerbaijan's liberated areas in four years

    Infrastructure
    12:51

    Gas prices in Europe rise 1.9%

    Energy
    12:40

    Papoyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange list of goods

    Business
    12:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan summarizes year of implementing green energy space goal

    Energy
    12:18

    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates New Zealand on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    11:50

    Tourist arrivals from Africa to Azerbaijan drop by over 1% – Research

    Tourism
    11:42
    Photo

    NGU and UNEC sign cooperation memorandum

    Education and science
    All News Feed