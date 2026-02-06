Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates New Zealand on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 12:18
    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates New Zealand on its National Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated New Zealand on its National Day, Report informs.

    "On the occasion of National Day, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the People and the Government of New Zealand! Happy Waitangi Day!" the MFA posted on X.

    Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs New Zealand national day
    Azərbaycan XİN Yeni Zelandiyanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Новую Зеландию с национальным днем

    Latest News

    13:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan discusses digital cooperation at DCO assembly in Kuwait

    ICT
    13:01
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian delegation led by Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics

    Foreign policy
    12:57

    Over 186,000 trips made to Azerbaijan's liberated areas in four years

    Infrastructure
    12:51

    Gas prices in Europe rise 1.9%

    Energy
    12:40

    Papoyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan exchange list of goods

    Business
    12:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan summarizes year of implementing green energy space goal

    Energy
    12:18

    Azerbaijani MFA congratulates New Zealand on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    11:50

    Tourist arrivals from Africa to Azerbaijan drop by over 1% – Research

    Tourism
    11:42
    Photo

    NGU and UNEC sign cooperation memorandum

    Education and science
    All News Feed