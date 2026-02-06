Azerbaijani MFA congratulates New Zealand on its National Day
Foreign policy
- 06 February, 2026
- 12:18
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated New Zealand on its National Day, Report informs.
"On the occasion of National Day, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the People and the Government of New Zealand! Happy Waitangi Day!" the MFA posted on X.
On the occasion of National Day, we extend our heartfelt greetings to the People and the Government of New Zealand!— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) February 6, 2026
Happy Waitangi Day! 🇦🇿-🇳🇿@MFATNZ pic.twitter.com/KSkdfW6Mrs
